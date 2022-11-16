Luis Enrique gives Ansu Fati chance to impress for Spain before World Cup

Luis Enrique has confirmed that Ansu Fati will start Spain’s friendly against Jordan on Thursday ahead of World Cup 2022.

Fati has only made five starts this season for Barca in all competitions but will be handed the chance to impress the Spain coach in their next match.

Luis Enrique says the youngster has now put his injury problems behind him and must now try to rediscover his best form.

“I ask you not to refer to Ansu as a player who is coming off injuries,” he said. “I see him in better condition than in June, when he couldn’t be with us.” “Tomorrow he will play from the start and I hope he plays the full 90 minutes. He is a player like all the others. He has to recover his best level.”

Tomorrow’s match is Spain’s last friendly before the World Cup starts. La Roja kick off their campaign in Qatar against Costa Rica on November 23.