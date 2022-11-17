Pablo Torre reveals the three Barcelona players who have impressed him most

Pablo Torre has been sharing his thoughts on life at Barcelona after being called up to the Spain Under-21 squad for a friendly against Japan.

The teenager has been asked about some of his team-mates and says Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Frenkie de Jong have stood out the most.

“Three: Pedri, Frenkie (De Jong) and Dembélé. They are top, top. The one who surprised me the most was Pedri. Technically he is a delight: he does not lose a ball, he always plays forward,” he said. “You see that they are very normal people despite being there at that age. In the summer a video came out in which they said that we did not get along, but when he [Pedri] arrived he wrote to me a couple of times. We didn’t even talk about it.”

Torre also said that Jordi Alba has helped him to settle in to life at the Camp Nou.

“He has helped me a lot. All the veterans have collaborated, but the one who came closest was Jordi,” he added. “Pedri is only one year older than me, but he has also been super helpful since day one.” Source | Relevo

The midfielder is expected to return to Barca after the match and is thought to be wanted by Rafa Marquez to play for Barca Atletic on Saturday against Athletic Bilbao reserves.