FC Barcelona to appeal against Lewandowski's three game ban - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona will put their case to the Appeals Committee in view of the three game ban handed out to Robert Lewandowski by the Disciplinary Committee. The Polish striker received the suspension after being sent off for a second bookable offence in the 2-1 win over Osasuna in Pamplona in La Liga.

Best defensive record in Europe's top five leagues - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández's team go into the break for the World Cup in top spot in La Liga thanks in no small part to their defensive abilities this season. The blaugranes have conceded just five goals in their 14 games in the league so far, the best record of any side from Europe's top five leagues.

Monchi wants to convince Barça's Memphis to move to Sevilla - SPORT

Barcelona's Memphis Depay's future could lie at Sevilla, who have intensified the search for a No.9 to help heal their serious problems in front of goal, according to various media outlets in the Andalusian capital.

The Barcelona games Lewandowski will miss after RFEF ban him - SPORT

Robert Lewandowski will miss the next three matches in La Liga when the competition resumes, the RFEF confirmed on Wednesday.

Marquez wants Pablo Torre to play for Barça Atletico this Saturday - SPORT

Pablo Torre will reinforce Barça Atlètic this Saturday if nothing changes in the coming days. The Cantabrian has only made one appearance for the B team, on September 24 against Real Murcia, and this Friday (8:00 p.m.) he plays a match with the Spain U-21 side, a friendly against Japan in La Cartuja.

Laporta confesses Barça were interested in Liverpool's Luis Diaz - SPORT

Barcelona missed out on one of the biggest talents in football at the moment, Joan Laporta revealed this week, in reference to the Liverpool forward Luis Diaz.

Chelsea monitoring Barça's Dembele with €50m release clause active - SPORT

Ousmane Dembele's two-year contract renewal, coupled with a €50 million release clause, means he could be back on the market in June and July.