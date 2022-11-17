Arnau Martinez says he would like to return to Barcelona

Girona right-back Arnau Martinez has been linked with Barcelona ahead of the January transfer window and has fuelled rumors about a return when asked about Xavi’s side.

The defender, who spent six years at La Masia before leaving in 2016, has told Catalunya Radio he’d be happy to come back but only if it is to play in the first team.

“If I return it will be to the first team. Obviously I would like to return to Barça, but I would like to go to any of the big clubs, which are the best in the world,” he said.

Martinez also spoke about how difficult it was to leave Barcelona but also explained why it was probably the best thing for his career.

“In the beginning it was hard and I cried for a few days, but I have to thank them for kicking me out, because otherwise I wouldn’t be here now,” he added.

“Maybe I’d be at Barça and playing for the subsidiary.”

The youngster also spoke about how happy he is to see Xavi as manager of the club and how he’s always been a Barca fan.

“I also like him as a footballer and as a coach, who is doing very well. I have been a culer all my life,” he said.

“When I was born I was made a member and I always went to the ground, with my parents, then my cousin.”

Martinez is currently with the Spain Under-21 squad how will take on Japan in a friendly later on today. Barca’s Alejandro Balde, Arnau Tenas and Pablo Torre are also in the squad.