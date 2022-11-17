Barcelona to release new documentary covering Messi’s exit and the arrival of Xavi and Lewandowski

Barcelona have announced a new documentary covering the last two rollercoaster years at the club is coming soon on Prime Video.

The documentary will consist of five 30-minute episodes and will cover the 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich, Messi’s infamous burofax and the arrival of Robert Lewandowski.

Stay tuned for what's happening in December with the new Barça documentary!

The last two years have been eventful to say the least which means the documentary will also show Quique Setien’s brief reign, Ronald Koeman’s time in charge, Luis Suarez’s departure, and the arrival of Xavi.

Here’s what Barca have had to say about it all:

“FC Barcelona and Prime Video present ‘FC Barcelona, to new era’, a documentary series that reveals the ins and outs of the last two years of the Club seen from the perspective of the first team,” read a statement. “Along these lines, the docuseries produced by Barça Studios covers the process of rebuilding the workforce and the economic and institutional regeneration of the Entity. “An intrastory that begins when Barça experienced one of the most painful results in its history with the 2-8 loss in Lisbon against Bayern de Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League and ends with the 2022/23 preseason and the signing of new players, led by Robert Lewandowski.”

‘FC Barcelona, a new era’ is due to premier worldwide in December and should make for a fascinating watch.