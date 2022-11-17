Ansu Fati and Gavi on target for Spain in friendly win over Jordan

Barcelona duo Ansu Fati and Gavi were both on target for Luis Enrique’s side in a 3-1 friendly win over Jordan on Thursday.

The two players were joined by Barca team-mate Eric Garcia in the starting XI for Spain in the team’s final match before the start of World Cup 2022.

Spain needed just 13 minutes to break the deadlock. Marco Asensio found Ansu inside the box, and he took a touch and then fired a shot that squeezed underneath the goalkeeper.

Jordan should have levelled straight afterwards after Pau Torres was robbed but were rescued by goalkeeper Robert Sanchez who blocked a shot from Al Naimat.

Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia then had chances for Spain but were let down by some pretty poor finishing on what looked to be a really bobbly pitch.

Spain kept on making chances with Gavi impressing in midfield. Ansu almost grabbed a second but missed the top corner by inches and Asensio had a low shot saved.

Luis Enrique swapped goalkeepers at half-time and saw David Raya penalised for handball almost immediately after the restart. Fortunately, the free-kick by Jordan flew over the bar.

Spain doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half through Gavi. The teenager struck with a low shot after the ball fell to him in the penalty area.

A rash of substitutions followed with Gavi getting a rest and Ferran Torres and Jordi Alba arriving for the last 30 minutes or so.

Ansu also departed on 71 minutes and was replaced by Nico Williams who went on to make it 3-1 with just six minutes of normal time remaining. Jordan did pull one back in stoppage time but it ended 3-1 to Spain.

Next up, it’s the real thing for Spain with Costa Rica their first opponents at the World Cup.