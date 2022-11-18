Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin tipped to leave Barcelona in January

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already made it clear his club will find it difficult to sign players in January because of financial fair play, but the Catalans are still thought to be keen to strengthen this winter.

A new right-back seems to be top of the list, with Arnau Martinez and Pedro Porro linked, but the rumor mill seems convinced that Barcelona could try and sign a new midfielder as well in January.

Yet players will have to leave first before any new signings can be made, according to Mundo Deportivo. Memphis Depay is the most likely to go, and will be allowed to depart on a free transfer.

Sevilla, Juventus or Newcastle are all being linked with a move Memphis. The Dutchman was the team’s joint top scorer last season but he’s slipped down the pecking order and Barca want his high salary off the wage bill.

Barcelona are also willing to listen to offers for Bellerin who only arrived at the end of the summer window. The report claims there is speculation in Seville that Real Betis could try to land Bellerin again, but the defender hasn’t yet heard anything from Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

The retirement of Gerard Pique has helped Barca’s finances slightly but has not given the club as much room to manoeuvre as they might have expected when it comes to transfers.

Barca will also reportedly look to other ways to raise funds. The club are looking for new sponsors, at the possibility of playing friendlies in December and still have the BLM lever to activate if needed.