Barça and Prime Video will premiere the docuseries 'FC Barcelona, a new era' this December - FC Barcelona

Produced by Barça Studios, it consists of five chapters and includes the intrastory of the last two years to the Club, marked by the process of rebuilding the squad of the first football team and the economic and institutional regeneration of the Entity

WORLD CUP INTERVIEWS: JAVIER SAVIOLA (I) - FC Barcelona

In the first of this fascinating series, we talk to the Argentine striker about his first and only World Cup: Germany 2006

10 players Barcelona will be monitoring at the World Cup in Qatar - SPORT

The World Cup is the biggest event on the football calendar and Barcelona will take advantage of the tournament to monitor potential signings.

Arnau Martinez's warning: If I return to Barça it will be with the first team - SPORT

Arnau Martínez, at only 19 years old, has become one of Girona's most outstanding players, a club where he is the youngest goalscorer in the entity's history.

Barcelona are tracking young Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino - SPORT

Barcelona are interested in young Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino, 19, who is out of contract next summer and currently on loan at Championship side Blackpool.

Pedri explains how growing up on Canary Islands helps his game - Football España

The Canary Islands are gradually gaining a reputation in football for their fun, free-flowing footballers. Although Sandro Ramirez, Roque Mesa and Jese Rodriguez have not quite hit the big time, a new generation coming through is putting the Canary Islands on the map for its football.

La Liga club interested in offering Riqui Puig return to Europe - Football España

Riqui Puig was derided by many for exiting European football after it became clear that he was surplus to requirements at Barcelona, but he could be back in La Liga sooner than expected.