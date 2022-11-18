Ansu Fati’s goalscoring return is great news for Spain - Luis Enrique

Spain coach Luis Enrique was thrilled to see Ansu Fati on the scoresheet against Jordan on Thursday as La Roja warmed up for the World Cup with a friendly win.

Fati was in the starting XI and went on to score the opening goal in a 3-1 victory that left Lucho praising the youngster after the match.

“We look for determination and ambition in footballers. Ansu is a player with a special relationship with the goal and of course that is great news for us,” he said. “We try to build a relationship of trust with all the players so that when they have the opportunity to help us, they give their best level. He has been good.”

The Spain boss also spoke about how he feels his players are looking ahead of the tournament.

“We are the seventh team in the FIFA ranking and our intention is to play all seven games,” he added. “I see the team in good shape, with the necessary desire and we can now prepare for Costa Rica with peace of mind.”

Luis Enrique also confirmed a decision will be made on the fitness of Jose Luis Gaya on Friday. The defender has picked up an injury and could be replaced by Marcos Alonso or Alejandro Balde.