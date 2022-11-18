 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Balde celebrates Spain World Cup 2022 call-up

Great news for the teenager

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona teenager Alejandro Balde has been unable to hide his delight at being called up to Spain’s World Cup squad.

The left-back will head to Qatar for the tournament as a replacement for Jose Luis Gaya who has suffered an ankle injury.

Balde was with the Spain Under-21 squad when the news came through and his reaction was captured by Hugo Novoa.

It’s a deserved reward for Balde after an impressive breakthrough season at Barcelona, where he’s played regularly on both sides of the defense under Xavi.

Balde’s call-up also means Barcelona make history, with a record number of players at the World Cup finals.

The teenager got the nod to replace Gaya over Barca team-mate Marcos Alonso and joins Jordi Alba as Luis Enrique’s options at left-back.

Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte is also a possibility as he played in that position for an hour in Thursday’s friendly against Jordan.

Spain are currently preparing for their first game of the tournament which is against Costa Rica on Wednesday, November 23. La Roja then go on to play Germany and Japan in Group E.

