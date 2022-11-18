‘It’s too long’ - Lewandowski reacts to being handed three-match ban for Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has made it clear that he is not happy after being hit with a three-match ban for his red card against Osasuna.

The striker was sanctioned for his gesture after he walked off the pitch in the first half having received two yellow cards.

Lewandowski has insisted once again the gesture was not aimed at the match official and feels he has been harshly deal with.

“An excessive sanction, too severe. It’s too long,” he said.

“But it wasn’t for him, it was for the coach, everyone knows it, because it was in his direction and not the referee.

“I don’t think that the Committee that is in Madrid has sanctioned me with more games because they are important matches for Barcelona, ​​against Espanyol and Atlético, I simply think it is too high.

“I am confident that Barça will manage to reverse the situation.”

Barcelona have appealed the sanction and are now awaiting a response,