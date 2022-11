Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I’m joined by Nick Batlle to preview the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, and Portugal. Who’s the favorite to come out on top? We also commiserate about the chances of the United States. We chat about Barcelona players at the tournament and what teams we’re excited to observe, it’s gonna be a good time.

