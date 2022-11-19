Barcelona worried about Ronald Araujo ahead of World Cup 2022 - report

Ronald Araujo has been spotted in training with Uruguay this week as he aims to make a comeback in time for the 2022 World Cup.

The defender has not played since undergoing surgery in September and was initially ruled out for three months.

Barcelona are reportedly a little concerned about Araujo’s swift comeback and feel he may be rushing his recovery in order to feature in Qatar, according to AS.





Ronald Araujo sigue con sus trabajos de recuperación. #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/FjsY0b79X1 — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) November 18, 2022

The report claims Barca and Uruguay agreed that Araujo would not play in the group stages and even reached a “gentleman’s agreement” on the defender’s participation.

Barcelona’s great fear is that Araujo will come back too soon and suffer a recurrence of his injury which will lead to more time off in the second half of the season.

Araujo has only played six times in La Liga so far this season and Xavi will want to have his center-back fit and available after the World Cup as Barca push for the title.

The defender has “assured the club” he will not take any risks but Barca are still worried as the possibility of Araujo suffering a relapse is thought to be “very high.”