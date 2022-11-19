 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Luis Enrique wants Argentina to win World Cup if Spain miss out

The coach would like to see Lionel Messi claim glory in Qatar

By Gill Clark
Spain Press Conference For World Cup Photo By Federico Titone/Europa Press via Getty Images

Luis Enrique has taken to Twitch, as promised, to talk to fans about the World Cup ahead of the start of the tournament this weekend.

The coach had some interesting things to say, not least who he wants to win the competition if his Spain side miss out on glory in Qatar.

“If we don’t win, I would like Argentina to,” he said.

“It would be unfair for a player like Leo Messi to retire without winning one.”

Lucho also spoke about Alejandro Balde after calling up the Barcelona teenager to his squad following an injury to Jose Luis Gaya.

“He is well known to everyone, he is a very young player, but his experience in the first division makes him interesting enough for him to help us,” he added.

“I am sure the group will welcome him and help him with everything — a bit like you are all helping me.”

We’ll be hearing much more from Lucho during the tournament which should be fun. Spain begin their campaign on Wednesday against Costa Rica.

