Alejandro Balde gets late call-up for Spain - FC Barcelona

Alejandro Balde is going to Qatar. Luis Enrique has called on his services after Valencia defender Gayà had to drop out through injury. He thus becomes the eighth Barça player in the Spain squad, where he'll be joining Eric García, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Gavi, Busquets, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati.

Eight FC Barcelona players in Spain World Cup squad - FC Barcelona

The blaugranes are the team with the most representatives amongst the 26 man list for the World Cup in Qatar

Record 17 FC Barcelona players going to World Cup - FC Barcelona

The deadline is Monday, but all the World Cup squads that could potentially include FC Barcelona players have already been announced and it means there are 17 players from the club headed for Qatar.

FC Barcelona connections at the World Cup - FC Barcelona

The club has 17 current players at the World Cup, but the number rises to 34 when considering players and coaches that were at Barça in the past

Barça-Man City charity match raised €4,362,872 for ALS research - SPORT

The charity match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City in August raised €4,362,872 for ALS research, the Catalan club confirmed on Friday.

De Jong told to leave Barça for Liverpool while at the World Cup - SPORT

A Qatari citizen made a curious request to Frenkie De Jong, the FC Barcelona midfielder who is attracting interest from some of the biggest Premier League teams.

Robert Lewandowski slams Barcelona suspension - Football España

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has criticised La Liga after his three match ban was confirmed. The veteran striker was dismissed in Barcelona’s final game ahead of the Word Cup break, in a 2-1 defeat away at Osasuna, on November 8.

Barcelona must make sales in order to bring players in this winter - Football España

Barcelona sold off a number of assets in the summer, to the tune of €667m, in order to fund and enable their spending spree. While the club had the money available previously, they had to meet La Liga’s salary limit rules and the only way to put their accounts into sufficient profit was by doing so, or at least that’s according to them.