Barcelona forward Ferran Torres says he’s ‘been through a difficult time’

Ferran Torres has admitted he’s been through a pretty tough time at Barcelona, after receiving plenty of criticism, but has arrived at the World Cup in good shape.

The forward joined Barca from Man City in January for a fee of €55 million but has had something of a mixed time at the Camp Nou.

Ferran started the season on the bench but has managed to force his way back into the team, scoring four goals in his last nine games.

The 22-year-old admits he’s not immune to the criticism he has received and has sought help to deal with recent issues.

“I get to the World Cup very well. It is true that I have gone through a more difficult time, but I have put myself in the hands of professionals and I am very well,” he said. “People don’t realize that football is a sport in which you are subjected to a lot of pressure and a lot of criticism and you have to know how to handle it. I arrive very well physically and mentally. “People think that it is easy, that we are all machines or robots. We are under a lot of pressure, a lot of criticism, from the public, because everyone has an opinion, and there are professionals who give you advice and help. And they have helped me a lot.”

Torres also spoke about how helpful coach Luis Enrique has been to his players when they are going through difficult times.

“I think he is a coach who protects the player a lot, which is appreciated,” he added. “He has been through a lot, with criticism, and he knows how to handle it and helps us manage it.” Source | Marca

The Barcelona attacker has a good record with the national team, having scored 13 goals in 31 appearances, and will be hoping to start the team’s opening game of the World Cup against Costa Rica.