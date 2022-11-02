Ferran Torres: Barcelona must now go all out for the Europa League

Ferran Torres says Barcelona must go all out for the Europa League after their Champions League campaign concluded on Tuesday in the Czech Republic.

Barcelona signed off with a 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen in a game where Torres scored twice for the visitors.

The Spain international spoke out after the game and admitted it’s tough to exit Europe’s top competition but says Barca must now go for glory in the Europa League.

“I feel comfortable playing anywhere, it was a good game to gain confidence,” he said. “We have a bittersweet taste, we are Barcelona and we should be in the next round but now for the Europa League. “We have to go all out in the Europa League and also in LaLiga and keep working and growing as a team.”

Barca now face a play-off to make it through to the last-16 of the Europa League. The draw will be held on Monday, November 7 and Barca will face a team that has finished second in their Europa League group.