Viktoria Plzen 2-4 FC Barcelona: Winning farewell to the Champions League - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have bowed out of the Champions League with a win in the Czech Republic. It may have been game where neither side had anything more than pride to play for, with the positions in Group C already set in stone, but it nevertheless provided plenty of entertainment, as well as a valuable opportunity for some of the less regular players to get some playing time at the highest level.

Night of debuts in the Czech Republic - FC Barcelona

Iñaki Peña became the 195th 'Made in la Masia' debutant for FC Barcelona on Tuesday night in Plzen. Ten years after entering the famous Barça youth system at the age of 13, against Viktoria he stood in for the rested Ter Stegen to make his first appearance for the club.

Pablo Torre: It's hard to get minutes at Barca - SPORT

One of the protagonists of Barcelona’s 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen was Pablo Torre, who debuted as a starter in the Champions League and scored.

Xavi: Bayern and Inter took advantage of their chances; Barça did not - SPORT

Barcelona ended their Champions League campaign with a 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday as they turn their thoughts to the Europa League in the New Year.

Ferran Torres after Plzen brace: A good game to grow in confidence - SPORT

Ferran Torres bagged a brace against Viktoria Plzen at Barcelona closed their Champions League campaign with a 4-2 win on Tuesday.

Franck Kessie latest Barcelona player to pick up a muscle injury - SPORT

Approaching the 65th minute of the 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen, Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie was forced off with a thigh injury. He requested medical assistance immediately but was able to exit the pitch on foot, albeit limping.

Benjamin Pavard, an option for Barca at right-back - SPORT

One of the best right-backs in the world, Benjamin Pavard, has decided not to renew his contract with Bayern Munich, which expires in 2024, preferring to look for a new club, according to reports in the French press.

Barca looking at Mikel Arteta as a future coaching option - SPORT

It’s certainly not for now, because Barcelona’s firm bet is on Xavi Hernandez, but the club are also paying attention to what Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal. A club which has suffered in recent years and now are competing to win the Premier League against Manchester City.

Lionel Messi or Bernardo Silva, Laporta's last trump card - SPORT

Champions League elimination has made it clear that despite the efforts made to renew the squad, it’s still not completely ready to compete in Europe fully. Barca have very good young players who need to keep growing, but only Robert Lewandowski is a stand-out differential.