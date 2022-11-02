Barcelona’s Franck Kessie expected to miss six weeks with hamstring injury

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie is expected to miss around six weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury against Vitktoria Plzen.

The Ivorian started the game in the Czech Republic but was forced off midway through the second half after pulling up.

Diario AS are now reporting Kessie has suffered a tear and will have to sit out at least six weeks of the season.

Xavi admitted that it looked a serious problem after the 4-2 win.

“Kessié’s problem looks bad and he’s very unhappy that it feels like a hamstring problem,” he told reporters.

“Until the point that he pulled up he’d played well. Particularly in winning things aerially and in how he helped us play out.”

Kessie will now miss Barca’s final two La Liga games before the 20222 World Cup, against Almeria and Osasuna, and we may not see him in action again until 2023.