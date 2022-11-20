Barcelona ‘will consider’ Ez Abde summer sale - report

Ez Abde has been enjoying himself out on loan at Osasuna this season and will now be hoping to make an impact at the World Cup in Qatar with Morocco.

The winger is due back at Barcelona at the end of the season but could then depart if the Catalans receive a good offer, according to Diario Sport.

“Top European clubs” have already asked about Abde and Barca think his price tag could go up with some strong showings at the World Cup.

The Catalans would then be willing to consider selling Abde but only if they can include a buy-back option in any transfer.

Barcelona still have a lot of faith in Abde but see his sale as a good market opportunity, particularly as clubs in England and Germany are thought to be keen on the youngster.

Abde is still only 20 which means Barca are keen to keep an option on him, with a view to potentially bringing him back to the Camp Nou in the future.