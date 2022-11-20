‘I still don’t believe it’ - Balde thrilled by Spain World Cup call-up

Barcelona teenager Alejandro Balde has admitted he’s in dreamland after flying out to join the senior Spain squad for World Cup 2022.

Balde has been drafted in to replace the injured Jose Luis Gaya and arrived in Qatar on Saturday ahead of Spain’s first game next week against Costa Rica.

The Barcelona youngster has spoken about his call-up and made it clear just how excited he is to be with Luis Enrique’s side.

“It’s a dream for me, I still don’t believe it. I’m here to make the most of the opportunity. If they’d told me this would happen three months or a week ago I wouldn’t have believed it,” he said. “I have spoken with Ansu and with Nico Williams, who I get along very well and they have congratulated me. I am very happy to be with them. I am going to make the most of the opportunity. “I remember all the people who have helped me to get here, especially to my family and closest friends who help me on a day-to-day basis and keep my feet on the ground.”

Balde will now train with the first team as Spain prepare for their World Cup opener against Costa Rica. Luis Enrique’s side will then face a tough test against Germany before wrapping up their group campaign against Japan.