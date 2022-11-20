WORLD CUP INTERVIEWS: RAFA MÁRQUEZ (III) - FC Barcelona

Getting to play in one World Cup in not easy. Featuring in five World Cups is something that is within reach of the very few. Mexican legend and former Barça player a Rafa Márquez is one of the few after appearances in 2002 in Japan and South Korea, 2006 in Germany, 2010 in South Africa, 2014 in Brazil and 2018 in Russia.

Xavi reflects on his first year as a Barça coach - SPORT

Xavi has probably experienced some of the most intense months of his life. A year ago he made his debut on the Barça bench, fulfilling a dream. A poisoned gift, because he took charge of a post-Messi Barça: a depressed team with seemingly lesser talent than in previous seasons.

Dutch forward Memphis Depay looks to the Premier League to leave Barça - SPORT

Barça have named a price target for Memphis in the January market. The club wants to reduce the wage bill and the player knows he will have to settle for a secondary role.

German international Youssoufa Moukoko undecided about his future - SPORT

The future of Youssoufa Moukoko remains a big question mark. At the moment he has not renewed his contract with Borussia Dortmund despite it terminating in June of next year.

Samuel Umtiti has decided his future lies elsewhere - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti will not return to Barca. The player is starting to see his future will be outside the club. He's finding his footing again asa professional at Lecce and his intention is to look to end his contract with Barcelona and find stability at a new club.

Bernardo Silva’s ultimatum to Barca over City switch - SPORT

Bernardo Silva has made it clear to Barca he is willing to sign for them. He has a renewal offer from City which he will turn down if Barca can bring him in, but he is pressuring Barca to decide. His current deal ends in 2025 and Barca are sure that they can get him for less than the 80 million euros being asked for a few months ago.

Benjamin Pavard, a target for both Barca and Madrid - SPORT

Benjamin Pavard is determined to leave Bayern Munich, with a year and a half left on his deal. Both Barca and Real Madrid are interested and have spoken to his people.