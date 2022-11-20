Frenkie de Jong wants to stay at Barcelona for ‘another 8-10 years’

Frenkie de Jong has been talking about his future at Barcelona and once again made it clear he wants to remain at the club for the long-term.

The Dutchman had to put up with a summer of speculation about his future, even though he insisted all he wanted to do was play for Barcelona.

The rumor mill has quietened down for now, and De Jong says he’s very happy and wants to play for Barca for a long time.

“I am very happy in Barcelona. When I play it’s great and in terms of living here life is perfect,” he said. “I see myself at Barcelona for as long as possible. I personally hope for another 8 or 10 years.”

De Jong also spoke about how he’s managed to force his way back into the team after starting the season on the bench.

“I really wanted to show that I’m better than the others and that I deserve to be among the starting eleven,” he said. “Because of the situation I was in, I knew that I would play a little less at the beginning of the season than before. I would come in and play a game every once in a while. Source | De Telegraaf

The Dutchman is now in Qatar with the Netherlands squad for the World Cup. Louis van Gaal’s side open up against Senegal on Monday.