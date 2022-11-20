Poll: Which Barcelona players will go furthest at World Cup 2022?

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off today with Barcelona having a record 17 players at the tournament, more than any other side has managed in history.

All of the Barcelona stars will be dreaming of glory so we’re asking which players do you think will go furthest in the competition?

The first Barca players to feature will be Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay in what is a pretty interesting Dutch squad led by former Barca boss Louis van Gaal.

Another former Barca boss, Luis Enrique, will be hoping for glory with a Spain squad absolutely packed full of players from his old club.

Teenage defender Alejandro Balde has joined Eric Garcia, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Gavi, Busquets, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres in a very talented squad.

Brazil are one of the pre-tournament favorites and have Raphinha in their squad, while Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele will feature for defending champions France.

Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Robert Lewandowski and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are also out in Qatar and dreaming of finishing on top of the world.

So, which Barca player do you think has the best chance?

Vote in our poll below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!