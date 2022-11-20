World Cup 2022 Live Blog, Day 1: Qatar vs Ecuador updates, goals, highlights

WELCOME TO THE AL BAYT STADIUM!!! This spectacular venue in the city of Al Khor is the site of the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup between the hosts Qatar and Ecuador in the first game of Group A in the world’s biggest tournament.

Today also kicks off Barça Blaugranes’ coverage of the World Cup, which will focus mostly on Barcelona players throughout the next month but will also provide daily coverage of the tournament. There will be a daily live blog like this one, which will also serve as a comment thread for anyone willing to join the fun with us for all 64 matches.

We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you should be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used

We will also provide you with “How to Watch” posts on the games involving Spain, which has the most Barça players of any squad in the tournament and club legend Luis Enrique as manager, as well as Argentina, because Lionel Messi will forever be a Barça man and has a real chance to win his first World Cup. There will also be match recaps for those two nations and every other game involving a Barça player, so it won’t miss anything that a Blaugrana does for their country in Qatar.

Even though there won’t be any Barça players involved in today’s game, it’s still the opening match of the World Cup and we’ll be following it from start to finish as Qatar look for a winning start in front of the home crowd.

This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action today and for the next month. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

QATAR VS ECUADOR

LINEUPS

Qatar XI: Sheeb; Fadlalla, Elamin, Al-Rawi; Miguel, Hatem, Haidos, Boudiaf, Khoukhi; Ali, Afif (3-5-2)

Ecuador XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Plata, Méndez, Caicedo, Ibarra; Valencia, Estrada (4-4-2)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Day 1, Group A

Date/Time: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 7pm local time, 5pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 4pm GMT (UK), 11am ET, 8am PT (USA), 9.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Referee: Daniele Orsato (ITA)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM WORLD CUP 2022

How to watch on TV: FS1 (USA), TSN 1 (Canada), BBC One (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), TVE La 1 (Spain), others

How to watch online: FOX Sports App, Sling (USA), BBC iPlayer (UK), others

