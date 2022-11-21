Ferran Torres opens up on his relationship with Luis Enrique

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has been talking about his relationship with Spain coach Luis Enrique ahead of the team’s World Cup opener.

Torres is in a relationship with Luis Enrique’s daughter, Sira Martinez, and he was asked if the the situation is a challenge for him.

“Not at all,” he said. “I think the coach and I, we know how to differentiate between when it’s family and when we are manager and player. “I think we have to get on with it in a natural way, just that and we’re getting along fine.”

Luis Enrique has joked about the situation during one of his Twitch chats. The boss was asked which player was most like him on the pitch and came out with the following.

“This one is very easy for me,” he said. “ “It’s Ferran Torres. Because if not, my daughter will get me and cut my head off.”

Torres also went on to talk about Spain’s first game against Costa Rica and knows it will not be an easy game.

“When you play against a team that is closed it’s always harder,” he said. “The play in a very compact way. It will be hard. “We are a team with a lot ahead of us, we are very young. The young ones, we are very hungry, very ambitious and keen to show off our football.”

Torres is expected to start against Costa Rica and will likely be joined by several of his Barca team-mates in Luis Enrique’s starting XI.