Barcelona join race to sign Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to join the bidding for Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Diario Sport reckon Barca are ready to join the race to land the 18-year-old because “he would be delighted to play at Camp Nou.”

Moukoko has six goals and three assists already this season for Dortmund and has been called up to the Germany squad for World Cup 2022.

Clubs will no doubt be keen to see how Moukoko gets on in Qatar and if he can impress it will surely only increase the competition for his signature.

Dortmund are thought to want to renew the teenager’s contract, but he’s been pretty coy when asked about his future during the World Cup.

“I will decide whatever happens,” Moukoko said. “I feel the confidence of the coach and I feel very comfortable in Dortmund. In the end, you will find out if I stay or not.”

However, Sport are a little wary about the possibility of the youngster arriving at the Camp Nou due to the club’s financial situation.

The report warns that Barca don’t want to break their wage structure and think an “agreement is difficult, although not ruled out if his desire to wear Blaugrana is so great.”