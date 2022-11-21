Barça 8–0 Alavés: Big win to consolidate first place in the league - FC Barcelona

The international break ends and Barça win again, this time against Alavés (8-0), meaning it's now nine wins from nine in LaLiga F. The goal fest also came with the added bonus of the return of both Laia Codina, and Bruna Vilamala, the young striker playing the last 20 minutes of the game after more than a year out with a serious injury.

Barça Atlètic 2–0 Bilbao Athletic: Second win in a row - FC Barcelona

Great win for Rafa Márquez's side in the Estadi Johan Cruyff as they defeated Bilbao Athletic 2-0 thanks to goals from Aranda and Luismi in the first half. The blaugranes now find themselves in the play off zone thanks to their second win in a row.

Frenkie de Jong criticises the board and talks about his future at Barça! - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong has never spoken about his episode this summer when he came close to leaving Barça. And in an interview with 'The European Lad', the player made it clear that it was the board who pushed him towards it.

Enric Masip responds to De Jong in defence of Barça president Joan Laporta - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong was happy to single out the Barcelona board for what happened last summer, when, according to him, there were moves by the club to sell him.

Chelsea and Manchester United keeping tabs on De Jong-Barça crisis - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong is back in the spotlight after making some statements in which he has expressed his discomfort at how Barcelona managed his situation in the summer.

Barça enter the race to sign German youngster Youssoufa Moukoko - SPORT

Youssoufa Moukoko has already become one of the exciting prospects of the World Cup. At the age of 18, he was unfazed as addressed the German national team's press room, answering questions about his future with unusual panache.

Kessie won't leave in January, but Barça evaluating future beyond summer - SPORT

Franck Kessié will not leave Barça in the January transfer window. The club has no plans to let him leave the club and the player is not willing to listen to offers, so he will remain in the project until the end of the season.

PSG join the race for Barça target Ilkay Gündogan - SPORT

Ilkay Gündogan, 32, who is in the final year of his contract with Manchester City, is one of the potential free agents on Barça's watchlist this summer.