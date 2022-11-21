World Cup 2022 Live Blog, Day 2: England vs Iran updates, goals, highlights

WELCOME TO DAY 2 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP!!! After a winning start on opening night for Ecuador against host nation Qatar, it’s time of the tournament to really get underway as a total of three matches are played in the first Monday of the World Cup.

And it should be a fun day, beginning just outside of Doha in Ar-Rayyan with one of the big nations in action: one-time champions England play their opening Group B match against Iran, and the Three Lions come in with the usual high expectations. They have some of the best young talents in the tournament with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka, and Harry Kane will lead the line against an Iran side that have enough quality up front to cause some real issues for an English team under huge pressure to make a winning start.

After we’re done with that, it’s time to see Barcelona talent in action for the first time as the Netherlands face Senegal in Doha in the second game of Group A. Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay represent Barça for the Oranje, but Memphis is expected to miss this one through injury so it’ll be up to De Jong to help lead one of the most talented teams in the tournament to an opening victory against the highest-ranked African team in the men’s game, but Senegal will have a tough task finding a way to still be dangerous without their talisman Sadio Mané.

The final game of the day brings the debut of the United States, who come into this one without big expectations but with a young, talented squad that might just surprise a lot of people if they can find a way to get out of Group B. Sergiño Dest is currently on loan at AC Milan but is still a Barça player, so we’ll be rooting for him as the USMNT takes on Gareth Bale and Wales who always find a way to be a good team in big tournaments.

This should be a fun day, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the fun. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

ENGLAND vs IRAN

LINEUPS

England XI: Pickford, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Rice, Bellingham, Mount, Shaw, Saka, Kane, Sterling.

Iran XI: Beiranvand, Moharrami, Hajsafi, Mohammadi, Jahanbakhsh, Pouraliganji, Taremi, Cheshmi, Karimi,Hosseini, Nourollahi.

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Day 2, Group B, Matchday 1

Date/Time: Monday, November 21, 2022, 4pm local time, 2pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 1pm GMT (UK), 8am ET, 5am PT (USA), 6.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Ar-Rayyan, Qatar

Referee: Raphael Claus (BRA)

