Jordi Alba has been full of praise for Barcelona teenager Alejandro Balde who has joined him in the Spain squad for the World Cup after replacing Jose Luis Gaya.

Balde is enjoying a superb season at the Camp Nou and his performances have seen Alba forced onto the bench at times for Barcelona.

Alba must now compete with the teenager for a starting spot at the World Cup and knows he is a force to be reckoned with.

“Balde is a great player who hasn’t been in the elite for a long time, but he’s playing a lot of games for Barcelona and he’s learning very quickly,” he said. “We have received him as one more, and from the first day I try to advise him the best I can, here and at our club. “Balde has an incredible future ahead of him and also a great present. He is a player to be reckoned with.” Source | Diario AS

The 33-year-old is still expected to start Spain’s first game of the World Cup. Spain kick off against Costa Rica on Wednesday.