Marco Asensio says a Barcelona move was never an option

Marco Asensio wants you to know something, he never considered Barcelona as an option. No really, he’s sure, Barcelona was NEVER an option.

In an interview this week the Real Madrid attacker who has seen his playing time reduced in the last year or so reassured Madristas that even though the future could hold something different for him, Barca aren’t in the cards.

“Barcelona was never an option. I’m happy at Real Madrid, I feel very well… but in future you never know,” he said. “In that case, it wasn’t true that I was considering Barça as option”. Asensio | Source

Speaking from a purely footballing perspective, there were times a couple years ago where Asensio was thrilling. Maybe that thrilling football could happen again elsewhere.