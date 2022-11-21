 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marco Asensio says a Barcelona move was never an option

The Real Madrid star has been linked with the Catalans

By Josh Suttr
Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Marco Asensio wants you to know something, he never considered Barcelona as an option. No really, he’s sure, Barcelona was NEVER an option.

In an interview this week the Real Madrid attacker who has seen his playing time reduced in the last year or so reassured Madristas that even though the future could hold something different for him, Barca aren’t in the cards.

“Barcelona was never an option. I’m happy at Real Madrid, I feel very well… but in future you never know,” he said.

“In that case, it wasn’t true that I was considering Barça as option”.

Speaking from a purely footballing perspective, there were times a couple years ago where Asensio was thrilling. Maybe that thrilling football could happen again elsewhere.

