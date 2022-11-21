Mourinho calls Barcelona to talk about a deal for Bellerin - report

Jose Mourinho is apparently keen on a deal for a Barcelona full-back. The Roma boss has reportedly called Barca for a potential loan deal involving Hector Bellerin. The right-back has only just arrived at Barca but there’s already been speculation he could be moved on.

If you’re wondering why Roma might be an option, it turns out, Mourinho called his full-back Rick Karsdorp a traitor after their last match. Which checks out if you know Mourinho.

So since the traitor Karsdorp won’t play again for the club, Mourinho is all of a sudden in need of some depth.

The unfortunate bit of news for Mourinho is that Barcelona are also in a bit of a depth problem, and Bellerin is needed for that very issue. It’s also thought he’s already decided to head to Real Betis when his Barca contract expires at the end of the season.

Jose might be left to make some more phone calls.