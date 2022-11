Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, we got a quick under ten-minute rundown of matchday 2 of the 2022 World Cup. Let’s recap the day’s matches and look forward to a full slate tomorrow.

In matchday 2, we got a full-throttle England performance, a Frenkie de Jong masterclass, and the US blowing a pivotal match against Wales.

You can check out the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and more here.