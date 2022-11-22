Barcelona midfielder Pedri reveals his most treasured shirt

Pedri has been talking about some of the football shirts in his collection and specifically which is his favorite.

The Barcelona midfielder says that a jersey he had signed by Dani Alves is the one he is most fond it and explained why it means so much to him.

“As a child, a memory with Dani Álves when I went to a hotel in Tenerife because Barcelona played there. He stopped and signed my shirt. I have that at home,” he said. “When he played with me I reminded him and he remembered having signed it for me. “Now, all the ones I ask for I keep with special affection. I usually order the shirts from players whose style I like and I have them at home.”

Pedri also spoke about another Barcelona legend, the one and only Lionel Messi, and what advice the GOAT had given to him during their time together at the Camp Nou.

“He was the best player I had ever seen and being by his side was a privilege. I thank him for all the good advice he game me He treated me very well from the first moment and especially on the pitch. It makes it very easy to play alongside him. “Above all, he gave us advice so that we could be calm, play as well as possible, let go on the pitch. When a person like Leo tells you that, it’s worth three times as much as when another person tells you.”

The Barca teenager also admitted he was hoping to come up against Messi in the final of World Cup 2022. Argentina are one of the favourites after lifting the Copa America in 2021.