The third day of matches in the 2022 World Cup could be the beginning of a historical journey for history’s greatest footballer: Lionel Messi and Argentina kick off their campaign with the Group C opener against Saudi Arabia in Al Daayen, and the GOAT will be hoping for a successful start to the biggest tournament of his life.

Messi is the best to ever do it, and it doesn’t matter that he doesn’t play for Barcelona anymore. He’ll always be the GOAT and Barça fans’ favorite player, and his search for World Cup glory has been almost as important to Culers as what their club does.

And never before has Messi’s chances of finally winning the World Cup felt this good: this is undoubtedly the best and most complete team from top to bottom that Messi has ever had at the national level, and manager Lionel Scaloni went from interim to an unquestionable leader who has gotten the best out of Messi and the Albiceleste time and time again.

Messi won his first trophy for Argentina against Brazil in the Copa América last year, breaking a two-decade drought for one of the world’s most successful footballing nations and setting the stage for a year of dominance and evolution that has them as one of the biggest favorites to win in Qatar.

But it’s time to prove their favorite status and get out of the group without any scare, and beating Saudi Arabia in the opener with a confident, dominant performance will be an important step in their jouney. Argentina can really win it all, and Messi looks hungry for gold.

Let’s dance.

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group C, Matchday 1

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 1pm local time, 11am CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 10am GMT (UK), 5am ET, 2am PT (USA), 3.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Lusail Stadium, Al Daayen, Qatar

Referee: Slavko Vincic (SLO)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP

How to watch on TV: FS1 (USA), TSN 1 (Canada), ITV 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Gol Mundial (Spain), others

How to watch online: FOX Sports App, Sling TV (USA), ITV Hub (UK), others