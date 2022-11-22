FC Barcelona v Espanyol on 31 December - FC Barcelona

The final game of the year for Barça will be the Catalan derby against Espanyol at Spotify Camp Nou. With the World Cup the focus of attention at the moment, the Spanish Football League announced the final set of league fixtures for 2022 with the blaugrances facing city rivals Espanyol on Saturday, 31 December at 2pm CET.

FC Barcelona World Cup Diary: 21 November - FC Barcelona

Netherlands 2-0 Senegal: The first Barça players in action and the first three points. An omnipresent Frenkie de Jong played all 90 minutes of Holland's win over Senegal, and Memphis came on for the last half hour. The goals both came last ion the game, the first from a wonderful De Jong assist that Gakpo headed home, and right at the end Klaassen was on the rebound of Mendy's original attempt to make it 2-0.

Xavi on Barça fighting for everything, World Cup and Lionel Messi - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández spoke at an event at the Santander Work Café on Passeig de Gràcia on Monday to present what will be the 25th edition of his football school.

Mourinho calls Barcelona to negotiate a Roma deal for Bellerin - SPORT

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has called Barcelona to request the loan of Héctor Bellerín after being left without a right-back due to his fallout with Rick Karsdorp, whom he accused of being a traitor after the league game against Sassuolo (1-1) and showed him the door to leave.

Xavi angered by Robert Lewandowski's suspension - Football España

Barcelona head coach Xavi has criticised La Liga’s decision to increase Robert Lewandowski’s ban to three games. The veteran striker was sent off in Barcelona’s final game ahead of the Word Cup break, in a 2-1 defeat away at Osasuna, on November 8.