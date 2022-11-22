Memphis Depay: I don’t know what will happen after World Cup

Memphis Depay offered a brief update on his future after making his comeback from injury for the Netherlands against Senegal at World Cup 2022.

The Barcelona forward came off the bench to make his first appearance since September in a 2-0 win for the Dutch side.

Depay has been heavily linked with a Barcelona exit this season, possibly even in the January transfer window, and admits he’s facing an uncertain future.

“I don’t know what will happen after the World Cup. The injury has been hard, but I’m already recovered and I’m enjoying the World Cup,” he said. “We have a good team that can prove things. I don’t want to think about the past, I’m focused on the World Cup. I also don’t want to think beyond this competition. I don’t know what will happen after the World Cup. ”I’m very happy to play again, very happy. It took me a long time to come back. It hasn’t been easy mentally, but I’ve worked hard to get there.”

The Dutchman is out of contract in the summer in any case but it’s thought Barca would be willing to let him on for free in the January in order to get him off the wage bill.