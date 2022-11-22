World Cup Matchday 3 Review: Argentina shocked, France flourish & missed chances for Poland

Today on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, we got a quick under ten-minute rundown of matchday 3 of the 2022 World Cup. Let’s recap the day’s matches and look forward to a full slate tomorrow.

On matchday 3, we got Messi and Argentina losing to Saudia Arabia in an early morning shocker. Before a couple of unfortunate draws from Denmar vs Tunisia and Poland vs Mexico. Before we get a fascinating back-and-forth between Australia and France.

