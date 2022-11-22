Busquets denies he offered to leave Barcelona in January

Barcelona captain Sergio Busuqets has denied he offered to leave the club in the January transfer window.

It’s been reported that Busquets suggested he walk away in a chat with Xavi but was told in no uncertain terms that the Barcelona coach was still counting on him this season.

Busquets has been asked about the report and says he chatted with Xavi and president Joan Laporta but a winter exit was not discussed.

“I talk a lot with the coach and with the president. I like to feel useful, not be a problem. But that has not been discussed, I did not raise anything in particular,” he said.

The midfielder was also asked about his international future and whether this World Cup would be his last

“Well, it looks like that. But I don’t think about that, only about the dream that I have, about helping the team,” he said.

“I believe that we can be the solid team of the championships, very difficult to beat.

“At the moment I have this season left. I’m not going to make a decision now or when the World Cup is over, but as I told you in the interview we did before the Euro Cup, it’s getting closer.

Source | Marca

Spain boss Luis Enrique has already said he wants Busquets to play another World Cup but it’s expected that he will announce his international retirement after the tournament in Qatar.