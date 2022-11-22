Lewandowski ‘very emotional’ after penalty miss, says Poland boss

Poland boss Czeslaw Michniewicz admitted that Robert Lewandowski was very emotional after missing a penalty against Mexico at the World Cup on Tuesday.

Lewandowski had the perfect chance to score his first ever World Cup goal but saw his spot-kick saved by Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The two teams went on to play out a 0-0 draw and Michniewicz said Lewandowski was hurting after the match.

“Yesterday in training, where there were no journalists there, he trained penalties and never missed. Such things happen, great players miss penalties,” he said. “Zico, Socrates, Platini, Maradona, many others - it is football. It is a pity, I know how much he wanted to score at a World Cup and I hope the following opportunities will lead to a goal.” Source | BBC Sport

Poland and Lewandowski now go on to play Saudi Arabia, who have pulled off the shock of the tournament so far by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1.