WELCOME TO DAY 4 OF THE 2022 WORLD CUP!!! Day 3 brought us one of the biggest upsets in tournament history as Lionel Messi’s Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia, proving that this World Cup could be a lot more surprising than usual and every game is worth a watch. Day 4 is a very interesting one, with three of the favorites making their debuts and a whole lot of Barcelona players in action.

The day begins at the venue of the tournament’s opening match at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, with 2018 finalists Croatia playing a fascinating Group F opener against Morocco. Group F is without a doubt the most interesting one in the tournament, with all four teams coming into this one with realistic chances of qualifying. Morocco have a team filled with European talent all over the squad, and have a real shot at beating a Croatia side that still has Luka Modric but haven’t done a great job of evolving and rebuilding after their dream run in Russia.

The next two games are the openers in Group E: the second match of the day brings the debut of Germany, who come into this one with the usual high expectations thanks to their high number of Bayern Munich players and a strong coaching job by Hansi Flick since taking over 18 months ago. Germany are young and dangerous, and they also have a Barça player in goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen who will watch the whole tournament from the bench unless something happens to Manuel Neuer.

Game 3 of Day 4 is the much anticipated debut of Luis Enrique’s Spain, who come into the tournament with a lot of hope and pressure to build upon their run to the semi-final of last year’s Euros. They have a Barça legend as manager and a whopping eight current Blaugrana stars in the squad, and the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Ansu Fati might prove crucial to La Roja’s chances. Their debut is against Costa Rica, who are always a brutal opponent for everyone at the World Cup thanks in large part to goalkeeper Keylor Navas who always goes to another level playing for his country.

Finally, it’s time for Belgium to finally reach their potential at the international level as they begin their World Cup journey against Canada in Al Rayyan. This has the potential to be one of the finest games of the group stage as both sides love to play fast, attacking, entertaining football. The Canadians will have their talisman for this one as Alphonso Davies recovered from injury in time for the opener, and Canada absolutely dominated the CONCACAF Qualifiers and could easily be the surprise of the tournament. Belgium have all of their famous stars back for one more international run, and Kevin De Bruyne is always a show.

This promises to be a very fun day of World Cup football, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

LIVE BLOG

MOROCCO vs CROATIA

LINEUPS

Morocco XI: Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal (4-3-3)

Croatia XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic (4-3-3)

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group F, Matchday 1

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 1pm local time, 11am CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 10am GMT (UK), 5am ET, 2am PT (USA), 3.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar

Referee: Fernando Andrés Rapallini (ARG)

