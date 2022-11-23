FC Barcelona World Cup Diary: 22 November - FC Barcelona

France 4, Australia 1: Ousmane Dembélé started and played 77 minutes of France’s opening group D stage win against Australia. He also teed up a lovely left foot cross from the right for Mbappe to head home for France’s 3rd goal on 68 minutes. Jules Kounde played around 10 minutes at the end of the match after replacing Pavard. Former Barça player Antoine Griezmann also played the full match.

Week of World Cup debuts - FC Barcelona

The World Cup in Qatar in now under way with the opening game between hosts Qatar and Ecuador taking place on Sunday. The first blaugrana in action was Frenkie de Jong in the Netherlands' 2-0 win over Senegal on Monday, the Dutchman's first ever appearance in the competition. Over the next week there will be plenty of other opportunities for Barça player's to make their first ever appearance in the competition.

Alexia Putellas and Marc Cucurella named best Catalan players of the year - SPORT

Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella have been chosen as the best Catalan players of the year, according to the votes of a jury of representatives of the media.

Memphis on Barça future: I am just thinking about the World Cup - SPORT

Memphis Depay returned to action as a second-half substitute in the Netherlands' 2-0 World Cup win against Senegal on Monday. The striker had not featured for Barcelona since September due to an injury and has been tipped to leave Camp Nou in the January transfer window.

Benjamin Pavard prefers Premier League move - Fabrizio Romano - Football España

The falling out between Benjamin Pavard and Bayern Munich has not been kept out of the public sphere and it appears clear that the French World Cup winner will depart Bavaria sooner rather than later. Most likely, he will try to force an exit next summer. With a deal expiring in 2024, Bayern would likely accept a sale in order to avoid losing him for free.

Second Barcelona player accuses club of leaking news about them - Football España

As a club that depend on elections, Barcelona have always had a political dimension that alters the control of information from privately owned clubs. It is something that often drags players into the fray, but they are starting to hit back at the news coming out about them.