Lewandowski sends message to fans after World Cup penalty miss

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has apologized to Poland fans after missing a penalty against Mexico in the team’s World Cup opener on Tuesday.

The striker missed the chance to net for the first time at a World Cup when he saw his spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Lewandowski took to Instagram after the game to explain how he’s feeling right now.

“We played smart and should win,” he said. “This is getting harder for me to accept. Sorry, and thanks for all the words of support. We keep striving to qualify.”

Poland face Saudi Arabia next and will be wary of a team that has already shocked Argentina in Qatar, coming from a goal down to win 2-1.

Lewandowski was asked about the result and admitted he was as surprised as everyone else to see Lionel Messi and Co. beaten by a team ranked at No. 51 in the world.

“Surprised? Of course. There is some surprise but this is the World Cup so you have to be ready for everything,” he said.

“Now we are looking forward to the next game against Saudi Arabia and for us it will be a very important game.

“We have to show everything from our side and we know that it will be a very difficult game.”

Poland and Saudi Arabia will play on Saturday before Mexico take on Argentina in Group C.