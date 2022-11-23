The 2022 World Cup is in full swing and we’ve already had some major surprises and very entertaining matches, and it’s time for one of the big favorites to start their journey in Qatar.

And this is the one team Barcelona fans will be watching very closely: Luis Enrique’s Spain make their Group E debut against Costa Rica in Doha on Wednesday afternoon, and the manager is counting on Barça talent to lead him to glory: a total of eight Blaugrana stars are part of the squad, and at least five are expected to start in the opener.

Jordi Alba is the starting left-back with Alejandro Balde as his backup, and the midfield trio of Pedri, Sergio Busquets and Gavi is the most important piece of the coach’s system. Ferran Torres is also one of his most trusted players, and Ansu Fati is Enrique’s big bet to make a major impact off the bench. Eric García is always available to come in at the back, so the entire Barça contingent will be trusted throughout the tournament.

Lucho’s squad needs to get off to a winning start in a tricky group that also has Germany on it, so three points in the opener are a must. But Costa Rica are always a brutal opponent in every World Cup they’re a part of, and goalkeeper Keylor Navas finds another gear when playing for his country. This won’t be easy for La Roja, but they must find a way to win.

Let’s dance.

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group E, Matchday 1

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 7pm local time, 5pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 4pm GMT (UK), 11am ET, 8am PT (USA), 9.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar

Referee: Mohammed Abdulla (UAE)

