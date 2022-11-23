Uruguay boss offers positive Ronald Araujo update ahead of World Cup opener

Uruguay manager Diego Alonso has offered an update on defender Ronald Araujo ahead of his team’s World Cup opener against South Korea on Thursday.

The center-back is training with the team but has not featured since undergoing surgery in September.

It was initially thought Araujo would miss the World Cup, but he in in Qatar and Alonso says he’s progressing well with his recovery.

“Ronald has been working better every day, he has been evolving. His body will tell us when he can be fit, we are very happy with how he has evolved,” he said. “Except for Ronald Araújo, who is constantly evolving, all the players are in the best condition to compete, they are all at 100 percent.” Source | ESPN

It’s not clear yet if Araujo will play any part in the World Cup. Alonso did not discuss when he expected the defender to return to action but it would be a surprise if he featured on Thursday.