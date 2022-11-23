 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gavi makes history with World Cup goal for Spain against Costa Rica

The Barcelona youngster was on target

By Gill Clark
Spain v Costa Rica: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Gavi made his World Cup debut on Wednesday against Costa Rica and made history by scoring Spain’s fifth goal.

The 18-year-old struck on 74 minutes after a cross from Alvaro Morata and wrote his name into the history books at the same time.

Gavi is already the youngest player to feature for Spain and is now the youngest to score for La Roja at a World Cup.

That’s not all either. Gavi also becomes the youngest player to score at a World Cup since a certain Pele back in 1958.

He’s also the third youngest goalscorer in World Cup history behind Pelé and Manuel Rosas.

Gavi is already a crucial player for club and country despite only turning 18 back in August of last year. He’s been rewarded for his impressive breakthrough too, picking up the Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy Award for 2022.

Could he pick up the World Cup with Spain too?

