Balde in dreamland after making Spain debut in huge World Cup win

Alejandro Balde is loving life after making his Spain debut in Wednesday’s crushing 7-0 win over Costa Rica at World Cup 2022.

The Barcelona defender has been called up after Spain lost Jose Luis Gaya to injury and came on for Jordi Alba against Costa Rica.

Balde spoke after the game about how thrilled he is to be in Qatar for the tournament and how he feels about his team’s chances.

“It’s a dream to be here, I’m very happy for the World Cup debut and for the result, they are three very important points,” he said. “We couldn’t have started in a better way, we had the idea of ​​the coach very clear. Luis Enrique congratulated me on my debut. Spain is always at the top, we are always contenders but we have to go step by step.”

Spain now go on to play Germany in their next group game. Hansi Flick’s side are in trouble after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in their opener.