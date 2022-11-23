Luis Enrique goes crazy for Gavi after win over Costa Rica

Luis Enrique was full of praise for Barcelona teenager Gavi after seeing the midfielder score in the 7-0 win over Costa Rica at the World Cup.

Gavi became Spain’s youngest ever World Cup goalscorer in the process and the Spain boss was asked just how good he could become after the match.

“I don’t know, I hope he’s going and playing every time better and trying to be aggressive with and without ball,” he said. “He’s unique, very different because he’s 18 now, but he has the personality of an experienced player. “It is a pleasure to play with the boy, because he is a boy. He needs a bit of calm sometimes but we are very happy to have him in the team. “I think he’s going to be one of the stars of football.”

The teenager wasn’t the only Barca player to shine in the win. Ferran Torres scored twice, Alejandro Balde made his debut and Jordi Alba grabbed an assist.