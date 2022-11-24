Barcelona ‘alarmed’ by Araujo’s rapid recovery with Uruguay - report

Barcelona are reportedly “alarmed” by Ronald Araujo’s rapid recovery from injury with Uruguay at the World Cup and could complain to FIFA.

The defender underwent surgery in September but has been training with Diego Alonso’s side in Qatar and could even play at the tournament.

Catalunya Radio reckon Barca think Uruguay are not respecting the agreement they had regarding Araujo before he left for the World Cup.

The Catalans feel that Araujo’s return is being rushed and Uruguay are “putting his health at risk” in their eagerness to get him out on the pitch.

Barcelona have sent physios to Qatar but they have apparently not been able to work much with Araujo and certainly haven’t cleared him to play yet.

The report reckons that Barca has asked the Uruguayan Federation to slow down Araujo’s recovery and could even complain to FIFA about the situation.