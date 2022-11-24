Ferran Torres: Spain want to do great things at World Cup 2022

Ferran Torres was a happy man after scoring twice for Spain in Wednesday’s 7-0 win over Costa Rica at World Cup 2022.

The Barcelona forward was named in the starting XI and netted a brace as Luis Enrique’s side kicked off their campaign with a huge win.

Torres spoke after the game about the win and also how his team are already looking forward to taking on Germany next.

“Very happy. We knew it was going to be a difficult game. At half-time we were already going with a big result, but we have gone for more because a competition like this can be decided by goals,” he said. “Now we are going to watch the videos of Germany, we will try to play the game the way we want. I don’t know if we are candidates, but we want to do great things.”

Spain certainly look like serious contenders after such an impressive win but will face a tougher test of their credential next time out against a Germany side in need of a victory.

Wednesday’s win over Costa Rica was Spain’s biggest win in World Cup history, beating their previous best which was a 6-1 victory over Bulgaria in 1998.